What Lady Zamar is reading, watching & listening to
The musician tells us what's on her radar
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Yamikani Janet Banda, more popularly known as Lady Zamar, has wowed fans with her new album, Monarch, released in June.
Her first solo album, King Zamar, released in 2017, reached double platinum status and she already has a list of music awards behind her name...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.