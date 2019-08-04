Art

Zanele Muholi's powerful portraits are captivating crowds at Venice Biennale

The SA artist is a huge hit at the exhibition, with visitors snapping pictures of themselves in front of her oversized self-portraits saying: 'Look at me, here I am, in front of giant black woman'

Zanele Muholi's Joburg exhibition at Stevenson art gallery is concurrent to her inclusion in the 58th Venice Biennale.



Entitled May You Live in Interesting Times, the international exhibition includes 79 artists from across the globe - each holding a space that's often deeply physical, provocative and emotive...