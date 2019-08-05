Lifestyle

A sneak peek inside the multimillion-rand fortresses for sale on Gumtree

05 August 2019 - 14:58
The Fortress: The house worth R60m in Blouberg.
Image: Supplied/Gumtree

If you've ever wondered what a R60m home looks like, now's your chance. A 1,500m² home with that exact price tag has been put up for sale on Gumtree. It features panoramic views of Blouberg beach, a waterfall feature (with two connecting Koi ponds), indoor garden, skylight dome and pool. It is nicknamed The Fortress because the property is highly secured. 

The Fortress

The reception room features a sunken lounge area, black granite fireplace and 7.77m-high ceilings. A roof garden, walk-in closet and roomy closets make it a dream for homebodies.

The main bedroom features a bathroom with a two-man Jacuzzi tub, cedar sauna and views of Table Mountain. The two guest bedrooms have floor to ceiling mirrored walls and exit to the pool area with full bathroom en-suite. The house can viewed in full online

 

The guesthouse

If The Fortress doesn’t appeal to your taste, there is another home up for grabs in Fresnaye within that price range. At the moment the home is running as a guesthouse but can easily be converted back to a private home. Featuring a leveled garden, large swimming pool, and incredible views, it is a must-see.  

 

Constantia class

Set over two acres, this home boasts vineyard views, large curved staircases and a braai room that is an entertainer's dream.

Of course, if your budget is a little humbler, you can still find your dream home in your neighbourhood – there are more than 40,000 homes currently listed on Gumtree.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.

