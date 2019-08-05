Lifestyle

Birthday messages pour in for Duchess of Sussex

05 August 2019 - 10:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday.
Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, and tribute messages have been pouring in across social media.

Several members of the British royal family took to Instagram to share messages of celebration dedicated to the duchess, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton; the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Duke of York Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry led the way with a message thanking his "amazing wife" for joining him on "this adventure" on their joint Instagram account.

Here is a snapshot of how the rest of the royal family wished the duchess a happy birthday on social media:

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall:

Duke of York:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

The Queen and the Royal Family:

Fear of a shallow life prompted Megan Markle to plan a 'deep' issue of Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex reveals what to expect from the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Meghan Markle launches fashion label to help working women

For every item bought, another will be donated.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Be dressed by a duchess: Meghan Markle to launch charity fashion line

Meghan Markle is turning her hand to fashion design for a charitable cause.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. The final word on UK transit visas for SA passport holders Travel
  2. Is it safe to use hotel wi-fi? Travel
  3. Wow! Here's what a record-breaking ring with 7,777 diamonds looks like The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Selling for up to R21,000/kg, truffles could be black gold for patient SA ... Food
  5. Want to live to a ripe old age? Don't get married, says proudly single ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X