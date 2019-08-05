Birthday messages pour in for Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, and tribute messages have been pouring in across social media.

Several members of the British royal family took to Instagram to share messages of celebration dedicated to the duchess, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton; the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Duke of York Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry led the way with a message thanking his "amazing wife" for joining him on "this adventure" on their joint Instagram account.