John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'

05 August 2019 - 13:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US president Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have taken to Twitter to air their frustrations and anger towards US President Donald Trump, following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio at the weekend.

Twenty people were killed in El Paso, Texas, while nine people were gunned down in Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso, 26 people were injured, while 27 were injured in Dayton, according to CNN and Al Jazeera.

Rihanna, who lost her cousin to gun violence in Barbados, Caribbean, in 2017, has since been outspoken about gun control in America. She slammed Trump for his skewed priorities. 

"Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK47 than a visa! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists in America." 

Rapper Cardi B blamed Trump for the mass shootings, calling those responsible "white supremacists" and Trump supporters on a mission to kill minority groups.

"What are you going to do to control some of your racist supporters?" she asked. 

John Legend added his voice to the growing outrage aimed at Trump.

Twenty nine people have been killed and dozens injured in two separate shootings in the US. The incidents took place in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. The suspected Ohio gunman, Connor Betts, killed nine people, including his sister, at a popular bar and restaurant. Betts was shot and killed by police. In El Paso, 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured. The suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, opened fire at a shopping centre in the heavily Hispanic city. The case is being treated as domestic terrorism, say federal investigators.

