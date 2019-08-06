Lifestyle

This 'face jewellery' is designed to block facial recognition technology

06 August 2019 - 12:41 By AFP Relaxnews
'Incognito' is 'face jewellery' which makes its wearer undetectable to facial recognition technology.
Image: Courtesy of noma_design_studio / Instagram

A Polish design studio has created "face jewellery" in the form of a mask which makes its wearer undetectable to facial recognition algorithms.

To resist surveillance brought about by facial recognition technology, Polish design studio Noma has created a new type of jewellery. Taking the form of a mask, the piece, called "Incognito," protects the wearer from facial recognition algorithms used with modern cameras installed in public spaces.  

Consisting of three pieces of brass, the ornament makes the human face unrecognisable to the imaging technology. The object's design required a study of the shape, size, and placement of the three parts. Designer Ewa Nowak acknowledges having used the DeepFace algorithm, used by Facebook, in creating the mask.

The designer is also offering a hood made of several mirrors arranged in a triangle.

