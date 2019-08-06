Women artists outperform men when their artworks return to auction

Prices have risen more rapidly for works by female artists than those of their male counterparts over the past six years, according to a new report.

These are the findings of Sotheby's Mei Moses indices, which tracked the performance of artworks that appeared at auction more than once between 2012 and 2018.

The art market's analysis firm collected data for more than 63,000 artworks in repeat sales, comprising an index of 2,500 sales of work by female artists and 56,000 sales of work by men.

The report, published by Sotheby's Art Agency, Partners, reveals that women's artworks have seen price gains of 72.9% over the past six years, compared with only 8.3% for men's.

More surprisingly, the study highlights that the resale value for the work by contemporary female artists has been 88% higher than that of their male counterparts.

This trend reflects an ongoing recalibration for female artists in the art market, as works by blue-chip artists are getting scarcer.

Auction houses are thus bringing buyers' attention to previously undervalued niches, such as female Abstract Expressionists.

Last May, Lee Krasner doubled her auction record as The Eye is the First Circle sold for $11.7 million at Sotheby's New York.