Load rage is the road rage of the internet & teens are not coping with it

We've all experienced road rage but in the age of ride-hailing services and the continuous search for online approval, millennial teens are experiencing something else.

"Load rage" as it's been dubbed is the anger that online users experience as a result of waiting too long for content to download.

According recent research in the UK it takes less than a minute for young people to lose their proverbial s**t if downloading content is taking too long for their short attention spans.

The research, conducted by Chinese company OnePlus, has shown that young phone users are five times more likely to throw their toys as a result of slow download speeds than older people.