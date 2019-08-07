Lifestyle

POLL | Kylie Jenner's rose petal surprise: Over the top or amazing?

07 August 2019 - 10:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner.
Image: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

On Monday billionaire make-up mogul Kylie Jenner shared one of the most romantic surprises from her rapper boyfriend and father of their child, Travis Scott, and the internet is still not over it.

Travis filled Kylie's house with rose petals to celebrate her birthday.

The internet has been divided on the gesture, with some saying it's a waste of money while others thought it was a grand and romantic move.

What do you think? 

