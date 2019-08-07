Lifestyle

Social media mourns Toni Morrison's death - 'She moved the world with each word she wrote'

07 August 2019 - 10:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.
Image: PATRICK KOVARIK PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP

The death of multi award winning novelist Toni Morrison has shaken the global community, with scores taking to social media to bid her farewell and share their encounters with her or her work.

Videos of her television interviews in which she confronted racism and inequality are also being widely shared as the world remembers what she stood for. 

Morrison died on Monday, at 88 years old, after a short illness. Her family released a statement to announce the devastating news. 

"It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother Toni Morrison passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends."

Former US president Barack Obama described Morrison as a national treasure and good storyteller. Here are more tributes shared on social media:

