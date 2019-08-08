Disney confirms a 'Home Alone' remake is in the works

A remake of cult classic Home Alone is in production, but will only be available on Disney's new streaming service to be launched in November.

BBC reports that Disney+ will launch in the UK next year.

Studio executive Bob Iger said the movie will be reimagined, along with Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Macaulay Culkin gained instant stardom after the first flick was released in 1990.

The Telegraph reports that the news has been met with mixed responses from fans, with many questioning whether a rebooted version will do the original justice.