Lifestyle

Disney confirms a 'Home Alone' remake is in the works

08 August 2019 - 12:50 By Jessica Levitt
The hit holiday movie is getting a reboot.
The hit holiday movie is getting a reboot.
Image: Supplied/DStv

A remake of cult classic Home Alone is in production, but will only be available on Disney's new streaming service to be launched in November.

BBC reports that Disney+ will launch in the UK next year.

Studio executive Bob Iger said the movie will be reimagined, along with Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Macaulay Culkin gained instant stardom after the first flick was released in 1990.

The Telegraph reports that the news has been met with mixed responses from fans, with many questioning whether a rebooted version will do the original justice.

