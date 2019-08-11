Lifestyle

Art

Artist Banele Khoza is firmly in control of his own genius

Banele Khoza has travelled a route that not many artists do, writes Mary Corrigal

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By Mary Corrigal

When I enter Banele Khoza's studio in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, I'm confronted with an idyllic, expected, timeless art studio scene.

Khoza, brush in hand, is busy with a live portrait. His subject is a young man balanced on a stool in front of an easel. Khoza hasn't set this up for my benefit. Nor is this scene representative of his daily life as an artist. He may be a traditional artist in the sense that he works with traditional media (acrylic, paper, canvas) and pursues portraiture, but he is utterly an artist of his time...

