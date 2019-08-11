From Limpopo to world stage: Ndlovu Youth Choir on the brink of global fame

When members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir fly off to Hollywood on Tuesday, they will take a special part of their home village in Limpopo with them.



Tucked in their suitcases will be the colourful beaded outfits that became part of their act as they sang and danced their way into the top 36 teams to compete in the hugely popular America’s Got Talent...