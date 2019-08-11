On the money: edgy artists bring fresh flair to SA's commemorative coins

The South African Mint Company didn't play it safe when selecting creatives to design a new series of coins commemorating 25 years of democracy

During June, July and August, a new series of R2 and R5 coins celebrating 25 years of democracy has gone into circulation. Apart from the milestone they commemorate, part of what makes them special is that each one has been designed by a young South African artist.



In total, six circulation coins (ordinary currency) and three limited-edition collectable coins have been designed. Though the artists are all well-known and celebrated in art circles, they're quite an edgy bunch for the sort of officialdom one might associate with an institution like the South African Mint Company...