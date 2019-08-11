Lifestyle

On the money: edgy artists bring fresh flair to SA's commemorative coins

The South African Mint Company didn't play it safe when selecting creatives to design a new series of coins commemorating 25 years of democracy

11 August 2019 - 00:08 By Graham Wood

During June, July and August, a new series of R2 and R5 coins celebrating 25 years of democracy has gone into circulation. Apart from the milestone they commemorate, part of what makes them special is that each one has been designed by a young South African artist.

In total, six circulation coins (ordinary currency) and three limited-edition collectable coins have been designed. Though the artists are all well-known and celebrated in art circles, they're quite an edgy bunch for the sort of officialdom one might associate with an institution like the South African Mint Company...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Carnage in Cape Town's luxury home market as sellers slash prices by millions Home & Gardening
  4. It's so sparkly! Here's how much the new Miss SA crown is worth The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. This was not the first time winner Zozibini Tunzi has vied for the Miss SA crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X