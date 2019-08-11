SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash

Wine farms to wheels, TJ Strydom tracks the spending habits of Mzansi's superwealthy — and new patterns in how they top up the coffers

South Africa has about 39,000 high-net worth individuals - these are millionaires in dollar terms. Think of them as people with assets of about R15m after stripping out all their debt. That's Loftus Versfeld filled very nearly to capacity - with dollar millionaires!



But among them are those with better seats in the house. About 2,000 have net assets of more than R150m, says a report by Afrasia Bank and New World Wealth. And nearly 100 are sitting on more than R1.5bn...