Opinion

Who else is tired of being 'influenced' on social media?

The influencer marketing industry has reached fever pitch and it's exhausting, writes Nothemba Mkhondo

I'm just going to come out and say it: I'm tired of being influenced. It may just be me but it appears I am suffering from something I can only call influence fatigue. I've always had a love-hate relationship with social media and the increasing prevalence of overly curated feeds and sponsored posts on my timeline has me leaning towards the latter.



According to a study done by influencer marketing agency Media Kix, there were 3.7-million #ad #spon #sponsored posts on Instagram in 2018, and that number is expected to hit 6.1-million in 2020...