Who else is tired of being 'influenced' on social media?

The influencer marketing industry has reached fever pitch and it's exhausting, writes Nothemba Mkhondo

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo

I'm just going to come out and say it: I'm tired of being influenced. It may just be me but it appears I am suffering from something I can only call influence fatigue. I've always had a love-hate relationship with social media and the increasing prevalence of overly curated feeds and sponsored posts on my timeline has me leaning towards the latter.

According to a study done by influencer marketing agency Media Kix, there were 3.7-million #ad #spon #sponsored posts on Instagram in 2018, and that number is expected to hit 6.1-million in 2020...

