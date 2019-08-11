Humour

Yes, men are absolutely obsessed with their facial hair

But is it any wonder given how women react to bearded crooners?

As Dan Wylie so vividly elucidates in his book Savage Delight: White Myths of Shaka, the bulk of recorded biographical detail about King Shaka kaSenzangakhona is grossly exaggerated and fantastical, if not downright fabricated. This is mostly because it was written by a bunch of greedy charlatans with dubious, plundering motives.



That said, I have always hated any facts that come in the way of a perfectly entertaining tale. I read one of these colourful tales in Zulu Conquered: The March of the Red Soldiers, 1828-1884 by Ron Lock. Apparently, towards the end of his life King Shaka's hands were so idle he generally spent his time with his British posse obsessing over the colour of their hair, their shampoos and whatnot. He had become fixated on his greying beard, with a particular interest in reversing the effects of ageing...