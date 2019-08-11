Car Review
You'd be foolish not to check out the budget-friendly Suzuki Swift Sport
For driving enthusiasts with limited financial means, this hot hatch offers an engaging drive and a standard kit that undercuts rivals. We answer your pressing questions about it
11 August 2019 - 00:05
The new Suzuki Swift Sport is here. I heard it wasn't coming to SA?
It wasn't supposed to, but then Suzuki had a change of heart and, well, here we are. Personally, I'm stoked about this because I've always been a fan of this little hatch as it delivers proper driving thrills to a demographic of enthusiasts who don't have the financial means to stretch for a Volkswagen Polo GTI, Mini Cooper or Corsa GSi - rivals this Suzuki undercuts by a significant margin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.