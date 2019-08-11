Lifestyle

Car Review

You'd be foolish not to check out the budget-friendly Suzuki Swift Sport

For driving enthusiasts with limited financial means, this hot hatch offers an engaging drive and a standard kit that undercuts rivals. We answer your pressing questions about it

11 August 2019 - 00:05 By

The new Suzuki Swift Sport is here. I heard it wasn't coming to SA?

It wasn't supposed to, but then Suzuki had a change of heart and, well, here we are. Personally, I'm stoked about this because I've always been a fan of this little hatch as it delivers proper driving thrills to a demographic of enthusiasts who don't have the financial means to stretch for a Volkswagen Polo GTI, Mini Cooper or Corsa GSi - rivals this Suzuki undercuts by a significant margin...

