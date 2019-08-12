First black Miss London Vimbai Chapungu is 'proud to be African'
Vimbai Chapungu, the first black woman to be crowned Miss London, hopes to make Africa proud and represent the continent during her reign.
Since winning the coveted title on Friday, Chapungu has been dominating global news headlines for her groundbreaking achievement.
Taking to Instagram, she has expressed gratitude to her supporters. "I am overwhelmed by the support and love shown by the people in Africa. I am proud to be from the continent and hope to represent you all well."
When news hits Africa it really goes round...! 💫 Thank you all for your lovely messages and well wishes✨ In just two days I have seen 12 publications from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa etc. I am overwhelmed by the support and love shown by the people in Africa. I am proud to be from the continent and hope to represent you all well. London accommodates over 270 nationalities and 300 languages with over 8 million inhabitants. I am grateful that I am able to serve a city with such a high diversity. Hope I can make these nations proud!💕
According to reports by Legit News, Vanguard News and ZWNews, the Zimbabwean-born 24-year old is studying for a master's degree in geography.