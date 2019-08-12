Lifestyle

Play with Ross, Rachel & the rest: Lego creates 'Friends' 25th anniversary set

12 August 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
For the series' 25th anniversary, Lego has created figurines of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler.
Image: Lego

While Friends has been off the air for a decade and a half, the chances that an episode is currently on a TV set somewhere in the world are close to 100%.

As testament to the ongoing popularity of the ultimate Gen-X comedy, a number of events are planned for its 25th anniversary, coming in September.

AFOLs (that's Adult Fans of Lego) who are also vicarious Central Perk regulars will be able to combine their passions with a Lego set reproducing the famous fictional café, complete with figurines of Chandler, Monica, Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe — with a cameo from manager Gunther.

Fans of the legendary sitcom will no doubt recognize Rachel Green with her ever-present tray, Monica Geller and her chocolate cake, Phoebe Buffay and her guitar, Joey Tribbiani and his pizza slice, Ross Geller reading the paper, and Chandler Bing with his attaché case.

And with so much of the series happening on the couch of Central Perk, recreating cult scenes in brick form is set to become their new hobby. The set's creators even included Rachel-infatuated café manager Gunther — with his trusty broom.

The box, which will contain 1,070 bricks, will be available on September 1 2019 for $59.99 (about R916).

Friends debuted in America in September 1994, and has been in syndication ever since its finale in May 2004, following its wildly successful ten-season run. It launched the careers of now A-listers Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

