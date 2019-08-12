Play with Ross, Rachel & the rest: Lego creates 'Friends' 25th anniversary set

While Friends has been off the air for a decade and a half, the chances that an episode is currently on a TV set somewhere in the world are close to 100%.

As testament to the ongoing popularity of the ultimate Gen-X comedy, a number of events are planned for its 25th anniversary, coming in September.

AFOLs (that's Adult Fans of Lego) who are also vicarious Central Perk regulars will be able to combine their passions with a Lego set reproducing the famous fictional café, complete with figurines of Chandler, Monica, Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe — with a cameo from manager Gunther.

Fans of the legendary sitcom will no doubt recognize Rachel Green with her ever-present tray, Monica Geller and her chocolate cake, Phoebe Buffay and her guitar, Joey Tribbiani and his pizza slice, Ross Geller reading the paper, and Chandler Bing with his attaché case.

And with so much of the series happening on the couch of Central Perk, recreating cult scenes in brick form is set to become their new hobby. The set's creators even included Rachel-infatuated café manager Gunther — with his trusty broom.