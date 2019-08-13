Accidents happen: just how water-resistant is your smartphone?

Would your phone survive a dip in the water? The answer depends on which IP rating it has; this designation represents how dust and water-resistant a device is.

Here's how well some of the most popularly used devices in 2019 stand up to an accidental swim, according to the up-to-date device repository Device Atlas:

APPLE

iPhone X and XR series - IP67 rating

Both the iPhone X and XR models are splash and water-resistant and can survive in depths up to 1m deep for a half an hour. With either of these models, a drop in the water won't hurt your phone.

iPhone SE - no rating

While Apple has not publicly disclosed the iPhone SE's waterproof rating, iFixit discovered that the internal components are protected by foam silicon seals to keep water out. Tests conducted by numerous SE owners have demonstrated that the model can survive being submerged under a few of water for up to an hour.