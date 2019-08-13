Lifestyle

#EishISaidThisYear: Mzansi's hilarious gems trend, DJ Fresh chimes in

13 August 2019 - 07:50 By Jessica Levitt
DJ Fresh poked fun at his firing.
DJ Fresh poked fun at his firing.
Image: DJ Fresh via Facebook

The year isn't over yet, but South Africans are already reflecting on what they've said in 2019.

Under the hashtag #EishISaidThisYear, which has been topping the trends list on Twitter, many shared their wisdom, outrageous moments and poked fun at themselves.

Never one to miss an opportunity, DJ Fresh referenced his Metro FM firing.

Here's a look at some of the other responses.

MORE

Hilarious! DJ Fresh's 947 gig takes us back to DJ Euphonik's #Nonke days

DJ Fresh's new gig at 947 has taken us back to 2016, when Euphonik gave us #Nonke.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Mzansi loves DJ Fresh and reactions to his new 947 gig proved it

DJ Fresh received an overwhelming amount of love from fans and entertainment industry colleagues on his first day at 947.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

So what now for Metro FM? Here’s who fans think should replace DJ Fresh

Fans yearn for a new replacement since DJ Fresh's departure from the station.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. This was not the first time winner Zozibini Tunzi has vied for the Miss SA crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X