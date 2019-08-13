#EishISaidThisYear: Mzansi's hilarious gems trend, DJ Fresh chimes in
The year isn't over yet, but South Africans are already reflecting on what they've said in 2019.
Under the hashtag #EishISaidThisYear, which has been topping the trends list on Twitter, many shared their wisdom, outrageous moments and poked fun at themselves.
Never one to miss an opportunity, DJ Fresh referenced his Metro FM firing.
#EishThisYearISaid MS...... aaaargh!!! Never mind 🤷🏿♂️— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 12, 2019
Here's a look at some of the other responses.
#EishThisYearISaid I wouldn't catch any feelings. Sacatche nje😂😭🙆🏾 pic.twitter.com/qYCgz37P9z— Zamakheswa👑 (@cwayita_mahamba) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid— Marcus Fumbata (@FumbataMarcus) August 13, 2019
I'm going to the gym pic.twitter.com/VyXjodQTqI
#EishThisYearISaid I will study hard to improve my grades but after 5 minutes of studying... pic.twitter.com/yfawcpHGCk— Rorisang Maleke (@MalekeRorisang) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid I will be in a loving relationship and have a baby 👶 😂😂gwa nyewa I'm single and childless pic.twitter.com/NFsh69LmIL— Gadifele (@CutePricilla10) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid no more weaves I'm growing afro but underneath it's a blond short hair pic.twitter.com/PBdQqLkLTr— BLAQ DIAMOND (@Iam_tati) August 13, 2019
#EishThisYearISaid Am gonna be serious about school, but life and alcohol said: pic.twitter.com/vs11FKbWof— XaynSA (@Xayn_Ninety9) August 13, 2019