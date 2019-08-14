Jay-Z teams up with NFL to co-produce Super Bowl halftime show

According to the New York Times, Jay-Z's Roc Nation agency has entered a deal with the NFL to become the football league's "live music entertainment strategist."

The partnership will see Roc Nation co-producing the Super Bowl halftime show, while also creating podcasts, visual albums, and organising other events for the league.

As the Washington Post points out, the deal does not include a provision for Jay-Z to be a halftime performer.

"He was very quick to say that he does not want this to be about him performing, that it was broader than that. It quickly went beyond that. Do I hope he'll perform in the Super Bowl sometime in the next several years? Yes. But I think we'll all know if that time comes", said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In the past, the rapper has turned down invitations to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, which is seen by more than 100 million people each year.

He alluded to the situation in the Beyoncé-assisted single Apeshit, rapping "I said no to the Super Bowl: you need me, I don't need you."

The Roc Nation's deal also allows Jay-Z to expand the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, in which the league donates to causes chosen by players.

The musician will notably implement a series of programmes that will run throughout the year.