Taylor Swift reaches out to fan in need and pays her rent & varsity fees

14 August 2019 - 13:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Taylor Swift generously helped her fan, Ayesha Khurram, pay for her university fees and rent after she shared her plight on Tumblr.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

Pop star Taylor Swift is dominating news headlines - not for her music but for her good deeds.

She helped a fan, Ayesha Khurram, pay her university fees and rent after Ayesha reportedly shared on Tumblr via her Taylor Swift fan account that she would be short on money for the second semester. 

Speaking to Huff Post, Ayesha said that when she saw the e-mail saying she'd received some money, she thought a random stranger had kindly decided to help her out.

She was overjoyed when she realised that the cash was, in fact, from Taylor, who generously sent her 6,386.47 in Canadian dollars (about R73,298).

Taylor's kind gesture will allow the student to cover other costs as well, as the amount was more than the C$5,000 (about R57,384) she needed. 

What made the donation even more special was the note saying, "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, an excited Ayesha shared a screen shot of the payment, writing, "I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. Two hours later I get this in my e-mail. I have no words." 

In an interview with CBC, Ayesha gushed about the Taylor, saying, "She's more than just my favourite singer, she's my favourite human being, and I'm so lucky to exist at the same time as her." 

TshisaLIVE
