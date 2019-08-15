50 years since Woodstock: separating music festival fact from fiction

A generation-defining political statement, an epiphany of peace, three chaotic days that altered music history — the tropes of Woodstock are many, sometimes muddying meaning with myth.

The festival, which kicked off 50 years ago on August 15, carries significant cultural weight. However, decades of rehashing its legend through the lens of nostalgia can leave the legacy of half a million youths partying in the rain feel less like a revolutionary subculture and more like a pop culture cliche.

In 1969, American society was reeling from the draft, anti-Vietnam War protests, race riots and assassinations of figures like Martin Luther King Jr and Robert Kennedy —implicitly setting up Woodstock's peace and love vibes as an antidote to the anger.

"The mood in the country was a little bit like today. There was a sense of violence, of real hatred and division," said Martha Bayles, a culture and music scholar at Boston College.