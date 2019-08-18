Table Talk
80 and going strong, Caiphus Semenya remains SA's ambassador of sound
Caiphus Semenya has led a remarkable life, spending as much time as a musician in exile as Madiba spent in prison. While away, he and his wife, Letta Mbulu, took the music of their country all over the world. He talks to Leonie Wagner
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Days before his 80th birthday tomorrow, Caiphus Semenya sits at his piano in his Sandton home. He’s just mentioned that he hasn’t mastered the piano but as his fingers dance across the keys the melody suggests he might have undersold his ability.
His office wall is lined with gold plaques and awards, and black and white photographs of his wife Letta Mbulu, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa, to name a few...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.