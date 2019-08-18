Lifestyle

A passion for rugby is not the only things that unites Japan and SA

Ties between Japan and SA have a rich and varied history, including the recent influx of SA players that is reconfiguring the face of Japanese rugby

18 August 2019 - 00:13 By sean o'toole

A word to the wise: if you're visiting Japan in September for the Rugby World Cup, don't discuss the 1995 final with a New Zealander in a surf bar. It'll end badly - as it did for me.

It was 1999, the second year of my life as a human tape recorder (read: teacher of English) in the provincial port city of Tokushima. I was sending off a visiting friend at a Hawaiian-themed bar when we met a rusticated Kiwi brawler signed to Tokushima Vortis, an unremarkable professional rugby team owned by a pharmaceutical company...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X