Abdullah Ibrahim's 'The Balance' is worth adding to your album collection

The new offering, which was recorded in London with his band, Ekaya, in a single day, combines old and new tunes

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By Andrew Donaldson

Abdullah Ibrahim has, at the ripe old age of 84, a new album out, The Balance (Gearbox Records). This collection, recorded in London with his band, Ekaya, in a single day in November last year, combines old and new tunes.

Reviews have been positive: as one critic noted, audiences have certain expectations of the legendary Cape jazz pianist and composer, and this one won't disappoint. There are township-flavoured tunes, like Jabula, as well as "jazz from the canon", in a reworked version of Skippy, Thelonious Monk's 1952 bebop mindbender. ..

