'Flatland' a tale of three women who conquer the Karoo with two guns & a horse

'Flatland' is a Western with a difference, writes Claire Keeton. It's set in the platteland, all the characters are women and there's not a John Wayne in sight

Three women, two guns, one horse and the Karoo landscape stretching into infinity: SA’s first female Western by Jenna Bass has all these, plus an offbeat plot that rampages along to the last laugh, and an unexpected end.



Bass, the scriptwriter and director of Flatland, has subverted the cowboy genre with her imprint: an unorthodox take on a familiar world...