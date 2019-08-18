Movies
'Flatland' a tale of three women who conquer the Karoo with two guns & a horse
'Flatland' is a Western with a difference, writes Claire Keeton. It's set in the platteland, all the characters are women and there's not a John Wayne in sight
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Three women, two guns, one horse and the Karoo landscape stretching into infinity: SA’s first female Western by Jenna Bass has all these, plus an offbeat plot that rampages along to the last laugh, and an unexpected end.
Bass, the scriptwriter and director of Flatland, has subverted the cowboy genre with her imprint: an unorthodox take on a familiar world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.