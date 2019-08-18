Movies

How a teen trapped in '80s England finds salvation in Bruce Springsteen

'Blinded by the Light' is a surprisingly uplifting tale of a young Pakistani immigrant and his obsession with rock's most enduring working-class hero

When Margaret Thatcher died in 2013, the commentary that filled newspapers across the world revealed the deep divide within British society that the former prime minister had left as her legacy.



Those who had made millions thanks to Thatcher's economic policies celebrated her. Workers for whom the Thatcher era was one of hardship, job losses and violent, mostly unsuccessful protests, did not...