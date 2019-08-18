Japanese fantasy creature, Totoro, is a global hit with its sweet, fluffy charm

Animism combined with Japanese folklore makes this part cat, part blob creation totally magnetic, writes Ufrieda Ho

"To-to ... what???" is a common response in our neck of the woods to the Japanese fantasy animation character Totoro, whose name is as much a mystery to pronounce as the myths that surround him.



The grey-and-white part cat, part blob creature with round discs for eyes and a cuddly bulge of a belly has something of a cult following worldwide...