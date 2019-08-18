Lifestyle

'Keeping Up With the Xhosaz': comedy show crushes Xhosa stereotypes

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By KYLE ZEEMAN

Comedian Ndumiso "The Roosta" Lindi says Xhosa people are "the Kardashians of the southern tribe" - often stereotyped as being dramatic, snobbish, fake and obsessed with money.

To challenge these views he and fellow comedians have created a show that debunks, explores and laughs at some of the crazier perceptions...

