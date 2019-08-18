Photography

Photo exhibition explores SA's cultural landscape in intimate, powerful way

'Being here now' is the theme that binds the works of six female photographers in in(sight), an exhibition that explores what it is to see and be seen

"The title (in)sight reflects a number of ideas related to the purpose of the exhibition. Among others, the idea of photographers having insight into the world that surrounds us, and at another level the idea of visibility, or literally being in sight."



So says Michelle Loukidis, co-curator with Michelle Harris of (in)sight, a photographic exhibition from the Through The Lens Collective...