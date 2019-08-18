Lifestyle

Photography

Photo exhibition explores SA's cultural landscape in intimate, powerful way

'Being here now' is the theme that binds the works of six female photographers in in(sight), an exhibition that explores what it is to see and be seen

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By Marcia Elizabeth

"The title (in)sight reflects a number of ideas related to the purpose of the exhibition. Among others, the idea of photographers having insight into the world that surrounds us, and at another level the idea of visibility, or literally being in sight."

So says Michelle Loukidis, co-curator with Michelle Harris of (in)sight, a photographic exhibition from the Through The Lens Collective...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X