Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee is 'an arrogant a**hole full of hot air'

The daughter of the martial arts legend is unimpressed with the way her father is portrayed in 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' - and she's not the only one

Unsurprisingly, Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, released last week in the US, is already courting controversy.



A fight between Brad Pitt's character - stuntman Cliff Booth - and martial arts legend Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) has been criticised by Lee's daughter Shannon for its representation of the late martial arts legend...