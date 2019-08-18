Movies
Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee is 'an arrogant a**hole full of hot air'
The daughter of the martial arts legend is unimpressed with the way her father is portrayed in 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' - and she's not the only one
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Unsurprisingly, Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, released last week in the US, is already courting controversy.
A fight between Brad Pitt's character - stuntman Cliff Booth - and martial arts legend Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) has been criticised by Lee's daughter Shannon for its representation of the late martial arts legend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.