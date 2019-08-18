Music
Radio airplay? Electronic duo Stiff Pap are a hit without it
With 'Stiff Pap Radio' they are expanding their audience and sound - an interesting, synth-heavy mix of hip-hop, kwaito and electronic influences
If you Google "Stiff Pap" you're most likely to find recipes on how to make the white, fluffy mielie meal staple food we Zulus refer to as "uphuthu", but if you probe a little further you'll definitely come across Stiff Pap - an electronic music duo consisting of producer Jakinda and rapper Ayema, and let me tell you, there is nothing fluffy about them.
Just last week, they dropped their sophomore EP, titled Stiff Pap Radio. It opens with the cascading synths of NNNEWWW as Ayema's voice booms over the instrumental, introducing the EP like a radio announcer would, followed by a radio caller asking for a song by the duo...
