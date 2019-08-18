Podcast

'So Money' makes even the most complicated financial advice accessible

Listening to money guru Farnoosh Torabi is like listening to your cool aunt teach you finance over coffee, writes Sylvia McKeown

The podcast starts like this: "Looking for ways to save on gas or double your double coupons? Sorry. You're in the wrong place."



Instead of offering financial advice like the above, the show makes promises to leverage the eponymous money guru Farnoosh Torabi (http://podcast.farnoosh.tv/)'s extensive investment knowledge as well as her access to high-flying business minds, influencers and authors to help you find a "richer and happier life"...