Gaming

The Nazi-killing sisters are back in 'Wolfenstein: Youngblood'

The twist this time is that the sister you don't choose is wielded by another player in real time

The Nazi-killing, first-person shooter series, Wolfenstein is back and this time it wants you to play with other gamers.



The story of this game takes place 20 years after the last game's story ended and now you can play as one of the series's main protagonists, BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters Jess or Soph, as they try to find their dad and wreak havoc in the lives of Nazi soldiers...