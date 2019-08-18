Motoring
The Suzuki V-Strom 250 is one of the sweetest bikes you'll ever ride
Paul Ash runs down to a Free State farm aboard a Suzuki V-Strom 250, through rain, on a bike that won his trust
18 August 2019 - 00:06
True confession: the night before heading off on a trip, anywhere, my sleep is layered with frightening dreams. If I'm awake and staring into the dark, I'm fretting about what the day will bring. You'd think, after two decades as a professional traveller, I would have the jitters under control. But I don't.
On this particular morning, the day starts with a shrieking wake-up at 3.30am. Shower. A jolt of coffee. Strap kit onto bike. Start. Warm it up. Gear on. Go...
