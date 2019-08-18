What Khanyisile Mthethwa is watching, eating & listening to
The talented flautist tells us what's on her radar
18 August 2019 - 00:00
It's Women's Month and Khanyisile Mthethwa is proving that she is the kind of woman who has what it takes to rise to the top.
The 33-year-old, named one of the top 200 young South Africans for 2019 by the Mail & Guardian, is a principal flautist for the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and is considered to be one of SA's finest musical talents...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.