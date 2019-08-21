Lifestyle

Marvel films to lose Spider-Man as Sony deal breaks down: reports

21 August 2019 - 14:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Tom Holland's Spider-Man took the starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most recent outing, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man took the starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most recent outing, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
Image: Chris Delmas/AFP

Marvel's superhero films could be left without their most famous character after talks to "share" Spider-Man broke down between the Disney-owned studio and rival Sony, Hollywood media reported on Tuesday.

The Marvel movies have together grossed $22 billion at the global box office, and British actor Tom Holland's Spider-Man has become an increasingly central figure in the most lucrative franchise in film history.

But while the teen web-slinger has for decades been the "crown jewel" of the Marvel comic book empire on which the films are based, Sony owns the character's movie rights.

He only began appearing in Marvel's "cinematic universe" after an almost unprecedented, and still highly secretive, 2015 deal struck between the Hollywood giants, with the two studios co-producing and splitting profits across the films. 

That partnership has now broken up following Disney and Sony's failure to agree on financial terms for future films, multiple Hollywood media outlets said on Tuesday.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige - widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade - will no longer produce Sony's standalone Spider-Man films, according to Deadline, which broke the news.

This makes it "almost certain" that the character Spider-Man will be absent from crossover appearances in future Marvel films too, according to Hollywood Reporter journalist Graeme McMillan.

Ultimately, this is far more of a problem for Marvel than it is for Sony
Hollywood Reporter journalist Graeme McMillan

"Ultimately, this is far more of a problem for Marvel than it is for Sony," he wrote, noting how Spider-Man had become "the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" by the franchise's most recent movie.

According to Deadline, Marvel parent Disney had wanted to significantly increase its financial stake in future Spider-Man films, while Sony refused to alter the existing terms.

In financial terms, Spider-Man is one of the most successful superheroes in movie history.

Holland's iteration of Spider-Man has appeared in a total of five Marvel Studios and Sony films since the collaboration deal, which collectively grossed almost $8 billion worldwide. 

These span from his introduction in Captain America: Civil War to a starring role in the series' most recent outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

They also included Avengers: Endgame, the biggest-grossing movie of all time.

At Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios set out a timeline of films and television shows scheduled for the next two years including new outings for popular characters Thor, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Loki - but none featuring Spider-Man.

Sony last year produced an Oscar-winning Spider-Man animation separate from Marvel Studios' domain, as well as a standalone film centered on popular Spider-Man villain Venom.

Neither Sony nor Disney has publicly commented on the reports.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Marvel to get first deaf superhero, Asian lead actor in new phase of films

Marvel unveiled its bumper slate of new superhero movies, wheeling out a who's who of Hollywood stars and prompting a collective meltdown at ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

'Far From Home': Spider-Man in a new setting is just more of the same

The latest instalment of the superhero franchise is really just another cog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine that does little to upend ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland's real-life superpower is charm

The young British actor tells Margaret Gardiner about the challenges of doing his own stunts and why he wanted a zip in his Spidey suit
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Jozi's hidden gem - dinner inside a 115-year-old underground bank vault Food
  2. 'Working for Kim Kardashian was an incredible experience,' says SA model Lifestyle
  3. SNAPS| Serving sauce and love: celebs on holiday Lifestyle
  4. Women struggle to say what satisfies them: Dr T talks sex in new book Health & Sex
  5. SOCIALS | SA designer celebrates two special moments at launch of her collab ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X