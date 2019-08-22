WATCH | Hilton College band performing Black Coffee & David Guetta's 'Drive' goes viral

A video of pupils from the prestigious Hilton College performing Black Coffee and David Guetta's hit, Drive, has gone viral.

The video shows pupils from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school's marimba band performing in the 2019 marimba champs OL1 category at the International Steelpan and Marimba Festival in Johannesburg.

The video was originally posted on the Boys of Hilton Facebook page on July 28. Not only did it get a thumbs-up from the DJ, but he recently shared it on Instagram and Twitter, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

At the time of publishing this article, it had been viewed more than 228,805 times.

Watch the video below: