WATCH | Hilton College band performing Black Coffee & David Guetta's 'Drive' goes viral

22 August 2019 - 09:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The video of pupils from KZN's Hilton College performing Black Coffee and David Guetta's hit, 'Drive', will give you the right chills!
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

A video of pupils from the prestigious Hilton College performing Black Coffee and David Guetta's hit, Drive, has gone viral.

The video shows pupils from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school's marimba band performing in the 2019 marimba champs OL1 category at the International Steelpan and Marimba Festival in Johannesburg.

The video was originally posted on the Boys of Hilton Facebook page on July 28. Not only did it get a thumbs-up from the DJ, but he recently shared it on Instagram and Twitter, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

At the time of publishing this article, it had been viewed more than 228,805 times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Here is a snapshot of reactions to the video:

