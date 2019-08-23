Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett-Smith wants Meghan Markle on her show in 'five to 10 years'

23 August 2019 - 06:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up that she'd love Meghan Markle to appear on her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk “one day”.

In an interview on BANG Showbiz, Smith said that although she doesn’t like to put potential guests “on blast”, she would love to chat to Meghan Markle but claimed "now is not a good time”.

Smith said the Duchess of Sussex was “too new” to motherhood and to her “new life” in the royal family to share her story.

“The thing about the Red Table is that it is always about timing. As much as people call it a talk show, it really is a storytelling show,” she said. “It's when people are ready to share an aspect of their story and that’s all about timing. This isn’t a good time for Meghan.”

Smith said she believed that in about “five to 10 years” the duchess will have “a lot to say and a lot of wisdom”.

Guests on the show are celebrities who have a story to share.

Jordyn Woods, who is a long-time family friend of the Smith family, appeared on the show to share her side of the highly publicised Tristan Thompson story.

Other star guests have included Sex and the City's Kristin Davis who opened up about adopting two black babies, as well as musician Ciara who gave the people what they have always asked for, opening up about motherhood and family and detailing how prayer had helped her.

