Wimpy Kid fans top library deviants list - but can make amends during Book Week

Almost 80,000 books, study guides and DVDs, collectively worth R16m, are overdue.

Badroodien said there would be a fines amnesty during National Book Week, from September 2-8.

“I want to encourage our patrons to start dusting off the books and DVDs they’ve been too embarrassed to return because of the time lapse. This is your opportunity to take them back without a fine,” he said.

Children’s books dominate the top 20 overdue items, which includes three other Wimpy Kid titles. The series tells the story of Greg Heffley and his attempts to become popular in middle school.

The list also includes matric study guides for business studies and geography.