Wimpy Kid fans top library deviants list - but can make amends during Book Week

23 August 2019 - 12:46 By Dave Chambers
Zachary Gordon, centre, plays Greg Heffley in the first of four movies based on the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series of novels.
Image: 20th Century Fox

Cape Town children appear to be big fans of a rather well-known wimpy kid.

The Long Haul, ninth in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series of novels by American author Jeff Kinney, tops the list of overdue library books in the city.

No fewer than 29 copies of the 2014 book are more than a day overdue at Cape Town’s 104 libraries, mayoral committee member for community services Zahid Badroodien said on Friday.

Almost 80,000 books, study guides and DVDs, collectively worth R16m, are overdue.

Badroodien said there would be a fines amnesty during National Book Week, from  September 2-8.

“I want to encourage our patrons to start dusting off the books and DVDs they’ve been too embarrassed to return because of the time lapse. This is your opportunity to take them back without a fine,” he said.

Children’s books dominate the top 20 overdue items, which includes three other Wimpy Kid titles. The series tells the story of Greg Heffley and his attempts to become popular in middle school.

The list also includes matric study guides for business studies and geography.

