'Flatland' director Jenna Bass on why the film is more than entertainment

Jenna Bass, the director and scriptwriter of Flatland - a female Western selected as one of six finalists to win the Silwerskerm Film Festival in Cape Town this week - has always seen the world through an original lens and had the courage to take chances.

“I’m in awe of Jenna’s work. She has a unique vision: it’s quirky and bizarre and I’m thrilled about Flatland,” says one of the trio of actresses, Nicole Fortuin.

In her film school friend, David Horler, Bass found someone who shared her vision of Flatland and helped it come to life.

“David was the producer for Flatland so I tried to be hands off,” she says, on trusting him.

“Flatland was a more traditional way of making films, the way we had trained. I thought it would be restrictive, but I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would,” says Bass, who has made movies in unconventional ways up to now.

“Time is expensive so we had to do scenes quickly, but we did not sacrifice too much. I found everyone to be very committed. We were working hard together and cooped up together,” she says of the four-week shoot in Beaufort West over May last year.

Horler of Proper Film says: “We made the entire film in six to seven months. We started with post-production while we were still shooting. I don’t think I have ever been so consumed by anything before.

“Flatland is more than basic entertainment. It pushes social justice angles hard which can be alienating, but personally I love that,” he says.

Bass explores the complexity of relationships in Flatland and also the Karoo setting, inspired by the time she got snowed in there.