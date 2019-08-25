Attacked by sanctimommies: Shame on you, mom-shamers!

Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi takes aim at 'sanctimommies' and others who feel they have to comment on whether, how and when women should have children

To say that everything the woman formerly known as Meghan Markle does is criticised by the British press, social media trolls and bigots in the Daily Mail comments section is now as revelatory as saying that the South African economy is in a shambles.



The Duchess of Sussex has been attacked for everything and blamed for, among many other things: Prince Harry’s hair loss, increasing human rights abuses and murder because she loves avocados (I’m not making this up), and single-handedly increasing global warming because she flies in a private plane (rather than what, easyJet?)...