Dylan Lewis: 'sculpting is an attempt to survive what it feels like to be human'

Dylan Lewis’s evocative works are perfectly matched to his sculpture garden near Stellenbosch, the strength of which lies in the tension between the wild and the tame, writes Claire Keeton

When art collectors bid for Dylan Lewis sculptures at Christie’s in London next month there is one creation that will be far beyond their reach: his breathtaking sculpture garden at the foot of the Stellenbosch mountains.



The grandest in scale of his works, the sculpted 7ha garden is populated by more than 60 of Lewis’s big cats, fragmented torsos and skull-masked shamanic figures...