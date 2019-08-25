Eldos Queen of Smoke spins role in Charlize Theron's new reality show
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Stacey-Lee May thought she was dreaming when Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron strolled into her yard in Eldorado Park.
That surprise meeting more than a year ago culminated this week in the premiere of a new Netflix reality series on street racers and drifters across the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.