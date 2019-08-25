Movies

Eye-opening film 'Moffie' is set to strut its stuff at Venice Film Festival

While the label “moffie” is derogatory and homophobic, director Oliver Hermanus hopes his eponymous film, like the book it is based on, will make people think about the word in a different way.



All eyes will be on the prestigious Venice Film Festival this week where Moffie will make its world premiere. The film is also nominated for a prestigious Queer Lion Award, honouring films that address LGBT+ themes...