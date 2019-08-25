Movies

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Apocalypse Now' is back, bigger & mostly better

For its 40th birthday, the film will enjoy a limited IMAX, 4K restoration release that comes in at 183 minutes

Forty years after its initial 153-minute version cemented its place in cinema history and won its director Francis Ford Coppola the Palme D'or at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival, Apocalypse Now returns for what is billed as its final version.



This is after the last publicly released version of the film in 2001, Apocalypse Now: Redux, which saw Coppola reinsert several scenes that had not made it to the original cut and brought the total length of the film to 202 minutes. For the past 18 years, dissatisfied fans who believe that the 1979 version is still the best have had to live with the fact that Redux has been the only publicly available version of the classic strange and magical nightmare-of-war masterpiece...