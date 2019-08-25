How self-absorbed parents can scar their child for life

You can't choose your parents, but there are ways to survive them, writes Haji Mohamed Dawjee

When the conversation of becoming a parent arises, there's always one question that pops up: are you prepared to have this responsibility for at least 18 years?



There are so many things wrong with this approach. We tend to think of the mothers who have children more than the children themselves...